Telangana colleges threaten bandh over Rs 900 crore fee reimbursement dues

HYDERABAD: Members of Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) on Wednesday met Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and submitted a memorandum, seeking release of the remaining `900 crore fee reimbursement dues before November 1.

“If the dues are not cleared by November 1, all private professional colleges across the state will be compelled to observe a bandh from November 3,” the FATHI representatives said in their memorandum.

The FATHI members pointed out that despite the state government’s assurance to release `1,200 crore towards fee reimbursement dues, only `300 crore has been released so far.

“This partial release has triggered widespread distress among institutions, leading to severe pressure from faculty, staff, vendors and building owners who have been waiting for months for their payments. The colleges are now facing complete operational paralysis as electricity and internet services are being disconnected, maintenance activities have stopped and essential campus services have collapsed. With inspections by AICTE and universities presently underway, the deteriorating conditions are projecting a deeply embarrassing image of Telangana’s higher education sector before statutory bodies and the public,” FATHI chairman Ramesh Babu said.

“If the pending amount is not released before November 1, all private professional colleges across the State will be compelled to observe a bandh from November 3 as an expression of their collective anguish and as a last measure for survival. Immediate action on this limited demand will help prevent institutional collapse, protect thousands of jobs and restore faith among managements who have cooperated with the government with patience and restraint despite prolonged financial distress,” he added.