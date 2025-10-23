Telangana's Bogatha waterfall, where nature meets plastic

MULUGU : The Bogatha waterfall and Laknavaram lake, nestled deep in the forests of Wazeedu and Govindaraopet mandals, were once known for their lush greenery, birdsong and calm waters.

Today, they boast a new attraction, an ever-expanding carpet of single-use plastic and empty liquor bottles.

Officially, plastic is “strictly banned” here. Unofficially, it’s the area’s most loyal tourist.

Forest and district officials occasionally remind visitors not to bring plastic, often by putting up a weather-beaten board that no one reads. Enforcement, however, appears to be optional.

Stroll through any of these “ecotourism” spots, and you’ll find nature’s best features reimagined: streams clogged with wrappers, trees adorned with plastic garlands, and the discarded bottles underfoot. For the residents of nearby agency villages, the growing mountain of waste is not a spectacle but a daily menace. The people here, who once depended on clean water and forest produce, now watch in despair as their environment turns into a landfill dressed as a weekend getaway.

Yet, the crowds — students, techies and families — keep coming, all chasing monsoon selfies at Tadvai Huts, Bogatha waterfall, or Laknavaram lake. After all, what’s a “nature retreat” without a few plastic plates and cups floating downstream or a couple of beer bottles glinting from the rocks?

When asked, Wazeedu Forest Range Officer B Chandramouli admitted that tourists continue to carry plastic. His department, he said, has installed “boards of caution” warning against it. As for enforcement, Chandramouli believes tourists must take “responsibility for stopping usage of plastic to save the environment.”

The department’s faith in voluntary human conscience appears unshakeable.