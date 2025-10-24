Iniya Pragathi: From watching skies as kid to youngest analogue astronaut

HYDERABAD: At just thirteen, Iniya Pragathi, the world’s youngest analogue astronaut from Chennai, has achieved what most can only dream of participating in simulated space missions, publishing books on astronomy, and inspiring children worldwide to pursue science. During a two-day conclave in Hyderabad, she spoke about her journey, the challenges she has faced, her training, her dreams of going to Mars, and how she balances school with space research.

Iniya shared how she juggles her academic responsibilities with the demands of her extraordinary space training. “Managing such big ambitions requires me to carefully balance school and academics alongside my space training. I attend school during the day and study late into the night after returning home, keeping a schedule quite different from other children my age,” she said.

Her ultimate dream is to become an astronaut at ISRO and travel to Mars, starting with low Earth orbit, the International Space Station, and the Moon.

Iniya’s interest in space began when she was just five years old while skywatching. By the age of seven or eight, she was reading articles and research papers on space and physics. When her curiosity outgrew the answers her father could provide, she wrote down her questions, which became her first book, Iniya in Infinite Universe.

Her journey to becoming an analogue astronaut was not without obstacles. When she first applied for a mission, people doubted her because of her age, claiming she could not handle advanced instruments. Many asked why she couldn’t just be “normal,” but Iniya persisted, sending hundreds of emails until she finally received the opportunity.