Will launch new party if people desire: Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi founder K Kavitha on Thursday declared that she would float a new political outfit, if people desire so. Speaking to reporters in Yadagirigutta, the suspended BRS leader asserted that she will “definitely form a political party”.

“If people ask us to form a party, we will definitely come forward. There is nothing wrong with that. But if I form a party, it must benefit the people, not me,” she said.

Kavitha also said that Telangana Jagruthi will be launching the Janam Bata (people’s path) programme in Nizamabad district to find out what the public is thinking.

“Janam Bata would be organised from October 25 for four months. The programme would cover all the 33 districts. The activists of Jagruthi would be staying each district for two days and they will meet all sections of the people to know their problems,” she said.

Earlier, Kavitha had the darshan of Sri Narasimha Swamy at Yadagirigutta.

Meanwhile, Kavitha, in a letter to Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, highlighted injustice meted out to the Group-1 candidates by the state government. Kavitha alleged that the TSPSC violated Article 371(D) and by acting against the Presidential Orders, the Commission violated the provisions of the Constitution and rendered injustice to Telangana candidates.