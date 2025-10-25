After TNIE report, foresters clear plastic waste at Bogatha waterfall

MULUGU: Following a report by TNIE titled “Bogatha Waterfall – Where Nature Meets Plastic” published on Thursday, Wazeedu Forest Range staff undertook a clean-up drive at the Bogatha waterfall in Mulugu district on Friday.

Wazeedu Forest Range Officer B Chandramouli said the clean-up was part of a “clean and green” initiative carried out twice a week. “Our staff manage the plastic removal process regularly. The collected plastic is handed over to authorised recyclers,” he said.

Chandramouli added that forest personnel have been deployed at the entry point to inspect visitors’ belongings. “If tourists are found carrying plastic bottles or other banned items, they are cautioned and informed about the prohibition on plastic use at the site. Boards have been set up to remind visitors that plastic is banned,” he said.

He further stated that the use of alcohol at the site is strictly prohibited, and no liquor bottles were found during the recent inspection.