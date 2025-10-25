Telangana CM Revanth to leave for Delhi to finalise DCC chiefs

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) top brass, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is set to head to New Delhi on Saturday for the final round of deliberations with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership on the long-pending appointments of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents.

The high-stakes meeting, to be held at the AICC headquarters, will see the participation of Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The discussions are expected to centre around finalising the list of new DCC chiefs across all districts — a process that has set off intense competition within the party ranks.

In recent weeks, the AICC had dispatched observers to various districts to gather grassroots-level feedback on the aspirants.

Sources said the scramble for DCC positions was fierce, with some districts receiving over 50 applications — a testament to the growing competition for organisational prominence. The observers’ reports have now landed on the AICC leadership’s desk, paving the way for the final shortlist.

According to sources, Meenakshi Natarajan has laid down stringent eligibility norms to infuse fresh blood into the organisation and uphold the party’s internal democracy. Leaders who have already completed a five-year stint as DCC presidents will have to make way for newcomers, while relatives of sitting office-bearers have been barred from the race to prevent nepotism.