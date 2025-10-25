Telangana's Jubilee Hills byelection sees 23 withdrawals, 58 candidates remain in the fray

HYDERABAD: A total of 58 candidates are left in the fray in the November 11 Jubilee Hills byelection after 23 candidates withdrew their nominations on Friday.

According to District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, most of the candidates who pulled out of the race were Independents. Addressing the media here, he said: “The voters now have a total of 59 candidates to choose from and this includes the NOTA option.”

“As the number of candidates is high, four Ballot Units (BUs) will be used in each Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Consequently, the voting compartments will be larger than usual,” he informed.

“A sufficient number of EVMs would be made available for the smooth conduct of the byelection. As 2,400 BUs are required for this poll, we will be procuring 900 additional BUs after taking permission from the ECI,” he said.