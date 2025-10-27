Liquor shop licence application fees fetch Rs 2,800 crore, draw of lots today

HYDERABAD: All arrangements are in place for the draw of lots for liquor shop licences across Telangana on Monday. According to the Prohibition & Excise Department officials, the draw will be conducted district-wise under the supervision of the respective district collectors from 11 am.

Following the approval given by the high court for allotting new liquor shop licences, Excise Commissioner C Harikiran directed officials to ensure that the process is conducted smoothly and without any inconvenience or irregularities.

This year, the department received a total of 95,137 applications for 2,620 liquor shops across the state. The department earned Rs 2,854.11 crore through application fees.

The allotment process will be carried out through a computerised lottery system in the presence of applicants and district officials. The Excise department has taken measures to ensure transparency in the entire process.