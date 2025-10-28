Telangana government explores cost-efficient, sustainable alternatives to revive Pranahita project

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said that the state government has examined cost-efficient alternatives to revive the Dr BR Ambedkar Pranahita-Chevella Sujala Sravanthi Project in a technically and financially sustainable manner.
During a review meeting on irrigation projects held here, the minister said the government had studied the feasibility of a revised alignment through the Sundilla Link, which could lower project expenditure by around 10 to 12 per cent, reduce land acquisition by nearly half, and save approximately Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 1,600 crore when compared to earlier plans.
He said that the revised alignment also avoids coal-bearing geological zones that had stalled work on the previous route.
Uttam added that the government’s intention was to restructure the long-pending project in a way that ensures technical soundness, fiscal prudence and environmental responsibility, while fulfilling its original goal of bringing Godavari waters to Telangana’s upland and drought-prone regions.
Environment-friendly option
“The revised Sundilla Link was examined as a practical and environment-friendly alternative. It appeared capable of addressing the earlier challenges related to coal-bearing formations while utilising existing infrastructure more efficiently. The government would take a well-informed decision once the technical and financial evaluations were complete,” he said.
In the original plan, water was to be drawn from the Pranahita river at Tummidihatti barrage and carried to Yellampalli barrage through a 71-km canal system. However, the project encountered major obstacles when coal seams were detected along the alignment, making tunnelling risky and costly.
The new proposal suggested a direct link between Tummidihatti and Sundilla barrages, bypassing the coal zones entirely. Departmental studies found that this route could prove technically feasible and economically stronger, though a detailed DPR and ground verification were still under way.
“By shifting the alignment toward Sundilla, several geological difficulties could be avoided. The route might shorten canal and tunnel lengths, simplifying construction and reducing the extent of environmental clearances required,” the minister said.
He said the Irrigation department has been instructed to revalidate earlier surveys and conduct fresh geo-technical and topographical studies to update feasibility data.
Reliability and efficiency
Uttam said the objective was not merely to cut costs but to strengthen the project’s long-term sustainability.
“This project was envisioned to serve generations. Every redesign must stand the test of reliability and efficiency,” he observed.
The minister directed officials to carry out a corrected and comprehensive survey to prepare an updated Detailed Project Report (DPR) covering hydraulic modelling, environmental assessments, cost-benefit analysis and energy requirements. The revised DPR, once completed, would be placed before the state Cabinet for deliberation.
In addition to the Pranahita-Chevella, the Minister also discussed the progress on the Sammakka-Sarakka Project, funding applications for Seethamma Sagar, Sita Rama Sagar and Kaleshwaram distributary systems and follow-up on the NDSA report for salvaging the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages.