Telangana government explores cost-efficient, sustainable alternatives to revive Pranahita project

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said that the state government has examined cost-efficient alternatives to revive the Dr BR Ambedkar Pranahita-Chevella Sujala Sravanthi Project in a technically and financially sustainable manner.

During a review meeting on irrigation projects held here, the minister said the government had studied the feasibility of a revised alignment through the Sundilla Link, which could lower project expenditure by around 10 to 12 per cent, reduce land acquisition by nearly half, and save approximately Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 1,600 crore when compared to earlier plans.

He said that the revised alignment also avoids coal-bearing geological zones that had stalled work on the previous route.

Uttam added that the government’s intention was to restructure the long-pending project in a way that ensures technical soundness, fiscal prudence and environmental responsibility, while fulfilling its original goal of bringing Godavari waters to Telangana’s upland and drought-prone regions.

Environment-friendly option

“The revised Sundilla Link was examined as a practical and environment-friendly alternative. It appeared capable of addressing the earlier challenges related to coal-bearing formations while utilising existing infrastructure more efficiently. The government would take a well-informed decision once the technical and financial evaluations were complete,” he said.