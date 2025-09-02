Problem of plenty: Crops submerged, infrastructure damaged following heavy rains across Telangana

MAHBUBABAD/KHAMMAM/MEDAK: In view of the heavy rains damaging crops and infrastructure across the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to submit a comprehensive report on the losses caused by floods and rains within two days.

He also directed them to ensure compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased due to floods. On Monday, the chief minister held a video conference with district collectors and SPs.

During the conference, he said that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will lead a team to New Delhi on September 4 to submit the report to the Centre. The chief minister allocated Rs 10 crore as immediate relief to severely affected districts and Rs 5 crore to moderately affected districts.

According to official data, Bayyaram on Monday recorded the highest rainfall of 99.8 mm, followed by Gudur (78.6 mm), Dornakal (78 mm), Gangaram (72.6 mm), and Kothaguda (57.8 mm).

The Masi Vagu stream overflowed at the Alligudem bridge in Bayyaram mandal, snapping road connectivity. The Pakhal Vagu is overflowing onto roads, disrupting traffic between Narsampet (Warangal district) and Mahbubabad.

The Bheemuni Paadam waterfall in Seethanagaram village, Gudur mandal, witnessed heavy inflows.

In Mulugu district, Collector TS Devakar withdrew the first flood warning at Godavari on Monday after inflows dropped below 14.83 metres at Ramannagudem Pushkar ghats in Eturunagaram mandal.

Heavy rains in Khammam

Khammam district is also reeling under heavy rains, with floodwaters entering several low-lying areas. Although the water level in the Godavari is gradually decreasing, the Munneru river that empties into the Krishna is steadily swelling.