Problem of plenty: Crops submerged, infrastructure damaged following heavy rains across Telangana

MAHBUBABAD/KHAMMAM/MEDAK: In view of the heavy rains damaging crops and infrastructure across the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to submit a comprehensive report on the losses caused by floods and rains within two days.
He also directed them to ensure compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased due to floods. On Monday, the chief minister held a video conference with district collectors and SPs.
During the conference, he said that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will lead a team to New Delhi on September 4 to submit the report to the Centre. The chief minister allocated Rs 10 crore as immediate relief to severely affected districts and Rs 5 crore to moderately affected districts.
According to official data, Bayyaram on Monday recorded the highest rainfall of 99.8 mm, followed by Gudur (78.6 mm), Dornakal (78 mm), Gangaram (72.6 mm), and Kothaguda (57.8 mm).
The Masi Vagu stream overflowed at the Alligudem bridge in Bayyaram mandal, snapping road connectivity. The Pakhal Vagu is overflowing onto roads, disrupting traffic between Narsampet (Warangal district) and Mahbubabad.
The Bheemuni Paadam waterfall in Seethanagaram village, Gudur mandal, witnessed heavy inflows.
In Mulugu district, Collector TS Devakar withdrew the first flood warning at Godavari on Monday after inflows dropped below 14.83 metres at Ramannagudem Pushkar ghats in Eturunagaram mandal.
Heavy rains in Khammam
Khammam district is also reeling under heavy rains, with floodwaters entering several low-lying areas. Although the water level in the Godavari is gradually decreasing, the Munneru river that empties into the Krishna is steadily swelling.
At Ramakrishnapuram in Chintakani mandal, floodwaters are gushing over a road, forcing police to stop traffic between Bonakal and Khammam In Mulakalapalli mandal, overnight rain caused the Pamuleru stream to rise dramatically between Mulakalapalli and Annapureddipalli near Satyampet village.
Floodwaters also surged across the level bridge on the Godhuma stream between Old Kothagudem and Penuballi villages, cutting off passage. Near Pagideru Anjanapuram village in Konijerla mandal, the Nimma Vagu overflowed.
Damage in Medak significant
Heavy to very heavy rains in Medak district last week caused losses initially estimated at Rs 150 crore.
A preliminary report was sent to the government by Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj, Irrigation, and Agriculture departments. Officials stated that the figure may rise as full assessments are still underway.
Low pressure to bring new rains
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts, including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanamkonda, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal and Mulugu. A yellow alert has also been sounded for Adilabad, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Siddipet, and other districts. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are expected across the state. In the last 24 hours, Kothagudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district recorded the state’s highest rainfall at 192.4 mm (19.2 cm).
The state average rainfall stood at 20 mm, significantly higher than the normal of 7.7 mm. The highest maximum temperature was reported from Gangaram in Khammam at 36.5°C. The IMD said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, which could further intensify rainfall across Telangana. The monsoon trough currently extends from Sri Ganganagar to the Bay of Bengal, strengthening rain-bearing systems.