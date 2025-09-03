Leopard mowed down by vehicle in Nizamabad dist

NIZAMABAD: A three-year-old male leopard was killed in a road accident after being struck by an unidentified vehicle on National Highway 44 at Sikindrapur, under Jakranpally mandal of Nizamabad district, on Monday night.

Forest and police officials reached the spot and shifted the carcass to Thirmanpally Nursery. A post-mortem examination was conducted by veterinary doctor Ganga Prasad, after which forest officials performed the leopard’s funeral at the nursery.

Indalwai Forest Range Officer Ravi Mohan Bhat said the leopard sustained a head injury while crossing the highway and died instantly. He recalled that a deer and a bear had also died in road accidents on the same stretch a few months ago.

He said the Forest Department has submitted a proposal to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to construct underpasses and install fencing in forest areas along the highway. A 5 km stretch of NH-44 falls under his range. He added that NHAI officials are expected to begin fencing work soon, with higher officials from both departments focusing on the issue.