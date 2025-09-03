Students demand release of pending scholarships

HYDERABAD: Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday staged dharnas at several district collectorates, demanding release of pending scholarships and fee reimbursements that have been due for the past six years.

Protesters said that scholarships worth around Rs 8,158 crore are yet to be cleared by the state government. They also alleged that for the past nine months, mess and cosmetic charges in Gurukuls, KGBVs and Ashram schools have not been released.

Students further questioned how they were expected to study when textbooks and uniforms were not fully provided in KGBVs and SC Gurukuls.

SFI state president S Rajinikanth said, “There has been no Education Minister in the state for the last 20 months. Fees must be released and education sector problems resolved, otherwise we will intensify our struggles.”

During the protests, several SFI members were arrested in Hanamkonda and Sircilla districts.