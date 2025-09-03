Telangana local body polls not likely till Bihar votes

HYDERABAD: The Congress government is unlikely to hold local body elections before the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, senior officials familiar with the matter told TNIE.

The delay, they said, stems from both administrative and political considerations, even as the high court’s deadline for completing the electoral process looms.

At the core of the administrative delay is the Panchayat Raj Act (Third Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was recently passed in the state legislature. The bill seeks to bypass the existing 50% cap on reservations in local bodies but still requires the assent of Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. Without his approval, the changes cannot be legally enforced, leaving key aspects of the election process in limbo.

Politically, the timing of the elections adds further complications. The ruling Congress has promised to earmark 42% of party tickets in local body elections for Backward Classes (BCs), should the implementation of the enhanced reservation face legal hurdles.

Sources said the Telangana government is wary of triggering debates or similar demands in poll-bound Bihar over implementing a 42% BC quota. “It is likely the local body elections will be scheduled only after the Bihar Assembly elections,” a senior Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.