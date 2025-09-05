IT Minister Sridhar urges UAE to be partner in Telangana's ambitious AI vision

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana is determined to position itself as a global digital and innovation hub, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday invited the UAE to be a vital partner in the state’s ambitious growth plan.

During a meeting with UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama in Dubai, Sridhar Babu highlighted Telangana’s vision to emerge as the world’s AI capital through projects such as AI City, AI University and AI Innovation Hub. He also showcased India’s first AI-driven Telangana Data Exchange (TGDeX) and its transformative impact across healthcare, education, agriculture and governance.

He urged Al Olama to consider establishing a joint AI R&D centre in Hyderabad.

“Telangana is India’s fourth-largest UPI economy, with digital transactions worth Rs 1.26 lakh crore recorded by July 2025. Our FinTech Sandbox is fostering innovation in payments, blockchain, and digital commerce. In this context, Hyderabad offers the most strategic entry point for UAE digital economy enterprises into India,” Sridhar Babu explained.

He requested the UAE companies to explore the possibility of establishing Nano-Global Capability Centres (Nano-GCCs) and Digital Hubs in Telangana, leveraging the state’s world-class infrastructure, talent pool and policy framework.