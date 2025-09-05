NIRF 2025: IIT-H, NALSAR best in the state

HYDERABAD: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has once again made its mark on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, securing the 12th position in the overall category and an impressive sixth place in the Innovation category.

Meanwhile, NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad shone bright in the ‘Law’ stream, taking the third spot, according to the rankings released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Thursday.

This year’s NIRF evaluation covered over 16 categories, including Engineering, Management, Medical, Law, and Research Institutions. A new dimension was added with the introduction of a Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) category, highlighting the growing role of sustainability in higher education. Rankings were assessed based on teaching quality, research output, graduation outcomes, inclusivity, and overall reputation.

Notably, IIT Madras retained the top position in the overall category for the seventh consecutive year. At the national level, IIT Hyderabad stood firm at 12th place in the overall list, the same as last year, while the University of Hyderabad claimed the 26th spot and Osmania University ranked 53rd.

In the University rankings, Hyderabad University stood at 17th, followed by Osmania at 30th and IIIT Hyderabad at 55th. Strikingly, no college from Telangana made it into the top 100 list of national college rankings.

In the Research category, IIT Hyderabad bagged the 15th rank, while the University of Hyderabad was placed at 32nd. Engineering rankings saw IIT Hyderabad at 7th place, NIT Warangal at 28th, University of Hyderabad at 70th, SR University at 91st, and JNTU Hyderabad at 94th.