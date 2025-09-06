Release fee arrears soon, demand Telangana students

HYDERABAD: Several student organisations under the banner ‘Clear Telangana Fee Reimbursement Now’ have launched a social media campaign urging the state government to release pending scholarships and fee reimbursement arrears that have been delayed for the last four years.

Due to the delay, many students from marginalised communities, who have completed their education, are unable to pursue further studies or secure jobs as their original certificates are being withheld by colleges.

An estimated Rs 7.5 crore in reimbursements is pending, covering professional, non-professional and private junior colleges.

Students stressed that the delay is jeopardising their future, particularly as the government had promised during the previous Assembly elections to clear arrears and enhance scholarship amounts for SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities.