Release fee arrears soon, demand Telangana students

HYDERABAD: Several student organisations under the banner ‘Clear Telangana Fee Reimbursement Now’ have launched a social media campaign urging the state government to release pending scholarships and fee reimbursement arrears that have been delayed for the last four years.
Due to the delay, many students from marginalised communities, who have completed their education, are unable to pursue further studies or secure jobs as their original certificates are being withheld by colleges.
An estimated Rs 7.5 crore in reimbursements is pending, covering professional, non-professional and private junior colleges.
Students stressed that the delay is jeopardising their future, particularly as the government had promised during the previous Assembly elections to clear arrears and enhance scholarship amounts for SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities.
Yet, no funds have been released for more than four years.
“Vexed with the issue and to raise their voice, several organisations including the Students Federation of India (SFI) launched the campaign, where affected students are highlighting their pleas,” said social activist SQ Maqsood.
Mohammad Hammad, a student activist, added, “Through the campaign, we aim to pressure the Telangana government to clear the dues. Many students are being threatened by colleges, and even pass-outs from this and previous years are unable to obtain their certificates unless they pay fees, worsening financial strain.”
“This delay is not only affecting academic progress but also job opportunities, as students cannot submit certificates to employers. The uncertainty is costing students valuable academic years and straining colleges financially and administratively,” said Ramesh Yadav, a beneficiary.