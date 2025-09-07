Danish firms keen to invest in Telangana: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Denmark’s Ambassador to India Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen on Saturday called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence and informed him about the Danish firms’ keen interest to invest in various sectors in Telangana.

After the meeting, taking to social media platform X, the chief minister said: “Had a wonderful meeting with Ambassador Kristensen and discussed a range of possibilities to partner and strengthen the Danish-Telangana partnership.”