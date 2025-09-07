Telangana

Danish firms keen to invest in Telangana: CM Revanth

The chief minister said they have discussed several areas of cooperation and partnership, including climate sustainability, recycling, education, green energy and empowerment of farmers and women.
Denmark’s Ambassador to India Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen greets Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad on Saturday.
HYDERABAD: Denmark’s Ambassador to India Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen on Saturday called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence and informed him about the Danish firms’ keen interest to invest in various sectors in Telangana.

After the meeting, taking to social media platform X, the chief minister said: “Had a wonderful meeting with Ambassador Kristensen and discussed a range of possibilities to partner and strengthen the Danish-Telangana partnership.”

He further stated that Ambassador Kristensen and the Danish Embassy have shown great keenness to partner in the Telangana Rising journey of transformative development and equitable growth.

The chief minister also said that they have discussed several areas of cooperation and partnership, including climate sustainability, recycling, education, green energy and empowerment of farmers and women.

