Crimes against wildlife declined since 2023 in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana has set a national benchmark in wildlife protection, becoming one of the few states to report zero cases of wildlife trafficking in both 2023 and 2024 - a sharp drop from 44 cases in 2020, according to official data released by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Lok Sabha.

“This turnaround is the result of sustained vigilance and coordinated enforcement. We have strengthened patrolling, tightened surveillance at vulnerable points and built strong coordination with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB)”, said Shankaran, a senior official of the State Forest department.

Awareness and community participation have also played a crucial role. “Villages near forests are our first line of defence. People are now reporting suspicious activity, which has helped us prevent trafficking before it happens,” said Rohith, an official.