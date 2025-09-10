All India Prison Duty Meet 2025 draws participants from 21 states

HYDERABAD: The 7th All India Prison Duty Meet - 2025 was inaugurated at the RBVRR Telangana Police Academy in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The three-day national event is being hosted by the Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services Department in collaboration with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Ministry of Home Affairs.

The meet has drawn 1,222 participants and 144 support staff from 21 states and three Union Territories. They will compete across 36 professional, sports and fine arts events showcasing the discipline, physical endurance and creative talents of prison personnel.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma presided as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, which was also attended by senior officials including Director General of Telangana Prisons and Correction Services Soumya Mishra, BPR&D Additional Director General Ravi Joseph Lokku, Director General of Police Jitender, Special Chief Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta and Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao.

Governor Varma praised the discipline and commitment of prison staff, calling them a “silent force” that plays a vital role in internal security and reformation. He formally declared the meet open with the release of balloons and lighting of the ceremonial torch.

“This meet is much more than a gathering for competitions or games. It is a festival of discipline, dedication and comradeship. This meet exemplifies the spirit of ‘One Nation, One Service’,” he said.