Need partnerships among industry, academia, military: Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth

HYDERABAD: Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command, on Tuesday visited leading defence industries in Hyderabad and emphasised the importance of indigenous defence manufacturing in advancing India’s self-reliance goals.

During his visit to Zen Technologies, the Army Commander reviewed a range of advanced systems, including counter-drone technologies, loiter munitions, remote-controlled weapon systems, tactical engagement simulators, containerised small arms ranges, and next-generation combat training platforms.

He lauded the company’s efforts in creating cutting-edge solutions tailored for modern warfare. At Adani Defence & Aerospace, Lt Gen Seth was briefed on the firm’s portfolio that spans advanced UAVs, drones, counter-drone systems, missiles, small arms, defence electronics, and ammunition manufacturing. He noted that such indigenous capabilities enhance India’s defence preparedness and reduce reliance on imports.

Praising Hyderabad’s growing reputation as a hub of defence technology excellence, he called for stronger industry-academia-military partnerships to accelerate research-driven solutions, innovation, and entrepreneurship.