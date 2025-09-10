Telangana HC quashes cases registered against KTR

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday quashed three criminal cases related to his alleged social media post on the SSC exam paper leak, registered against BRS working president KT Rama Rao at the Nakrekal police station in Nalgonda district.

The three cases were registered against the Sircilla MLA for allegedly circulating on his ‘X’ account a news item about a purported “SSC Telugu Board Exam Question Paper Leak” at TGWRS Gurukula School, Nakrekal. The said news had been telecast by two media outlets, Scribe YouTube channel and T-News channel.

During the hearing of the criminal petitions filed by Rama Rao seeking quashing of the FIRs, Justice Lakshman observed that the police cannot register multiple FIRs against the same individual for the same offence.