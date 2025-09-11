Basara temple's Rs 190 crore rebuilding master plan awaits CM's approval: Minister Jupally

ADILABAD: The Rs 190 crore Basara temple master plan is awaiting approval from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, announced Prohibition & Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who is also the district in-charge minister, on Wednesday.

After a recent review meeting on the temple master plan convened by the chief minister, officials made changes and submitted the final version with a budget of Rs 190 crore.

The plan includes several components. The main temple will be rebuilt using Krishna Shila (stone). Other works include constructing a mandapam, a prakara mandapam around the main temple, a nine-floor rajagopuram in the north, and a seven-floor rajagopuram in the south.

The plan also involves removing hilly rocks in the south, reconstructing the Mahankali temple with Krishna Shila, and building the Dattatreya temple, Ganapathi temple, Neelakanteshwara temple, a Goshala and a koneru.

The temple projects will proceed in four phases. The first phase focuses on expanding the main temple. This is to manage large crowds of devotees on important days.