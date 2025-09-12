ED asks complainant to submit evidence

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Zonal Unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Sanneboina Yedukondalu of Angaluru village, Palnadu district, Andhra Pradesh, in connection with the Telangana sheep scam. Sources said he has been asked to appear before the agency on September 15 with evidence regarding the sheep he sold to Telangana through brokers.

Yedukondalu had earlier lodged a complaint against brokers and officials of the Animal Husbandry department, alleging that they cheated him of Rs 2 crore.

The ED is probing the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and has already arrested Animal Husbandry officials, including former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s OSD Kalyan Kumar, along with others.

According to sources, investigators are likely to record Yedukondalu’s statement, building on the inquiry earlier conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. He is expected to submit evidence about who purchased sheep from him, the quantity sold, the deals made and the amounts agreed upon per unit.