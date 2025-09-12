National Forest Martyrs’ Day: Telangana pays tribute to 22 fallen foresters

HYDERABAD: Forest officials observed National Forest Martyrs’ Memorial Day at Nehru Zoo Park, Bahadurpura, by paying tribute to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Environment Minister Konda Surekha, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Dr Jitender attended the event as chief guests. Along with Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Dr Suvarna, they laid floral tributes at the memorial.

Surekha said the sacrifices of forest staff who fought against smugglers and anti-social gangs would not go in vain, as the government is working in line with their ideals. She advised officials to remain vigilant while on duty. Since 1984, 22 forest staff in Telangana have lost their lives in service, which she termed deeply painful.

She assured that the government will stand by the families of martyrs and provide full support to forest personnel.

The minister also suggested that benefits extended to families of police personnel who die in the line of duty should likewise be extended to families of forest martyrs.