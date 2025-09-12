Telangana HC orders de-freezing of HCA bank account

Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court has directed the Dilsukhnagar branch of Canara Bank to de-freeze the account of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), subject to compliance with Rule 22(2) of the Association’s Rules.

The court observed that the HCA, being the governing body of cricket activities in Hyderabad and Telangana, must operate its accounts strictly in line with its own rules. Accordingly, the bank was asked to update its KYC records with the names of the new office bearers and consider resolutions and proceedings passed by the association before restoring operations. Justice Shravan Kumar was hearing a writ petition filed by HCA, questioning the freezing of its account on the instructions of the Additional Superintendent of Police, CID, Telangana, in connection with Crime No.2 of 2025.

The case, registered on June 9, 2025, pertains to alleged offences by certain office bearers of the association’s Apex Council. The HCA contended that it was not an accused in the case and was only a third party.

Senior counsel for the petitioner argued that the freezing of account in July 2025, without written communication or valid reasons, crippled the association’s financial operations and violated Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The petition also sought `15 lakh compensation for the “illegal action.”