Telangana launches special spot admission drive to fill 50 per cent vacant college seats

HYDERABAD: With nearly two lakh seats lying vacant, degree colleges across Telangana are staring at half-empty classes. The main reasons behind the 50% vacant seats are students’ growing disinterest in conventional degree courses, fewer job opportunities, rising dropout rates and a lack of awareness about the online admission procedure. This has affected both government and private institutions.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has decided to conduct a special spot admission drive for the academic year 2025–26 to address the issue. The process will begin on Friday. The one-time drive aims to fill the remaining vacant seats across various streams in degree colleges.

A report from the Telangana Private and PG College Management Association stated that admissions in conventional courses have been declining steadily. Three years ago, around four lakh students enrolled, while last year the number dropped to two lakh. This year, only 1,96,451 admissions have taken place, leaving nearly half the seats unfilled. Courses like BA (English), BCom and BSc (Computers) are among those affected.