Telangana launches special spot admission drive to fill 50 per cent vacant college seats

HYDERABAD: With nearly two lakh seats lying vacant, degree colleges across Telangana are staring at half-empty classes. The main reasons behind the 50% vacant seats are students’ growing disinterest in conventional degree courses, fewer job opportunities, rising dropout rates and a lack of awareness about the online admission procedure. This has affected both government and private institutions.
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has decided to conduct a special spot admission drive for the academic year 2025–26 to address the issue. The process will begin on Friday. The one-time drive aims to fill the remaining vacant seats across various streams in degree colleges.
A report from the Telangana Private and PG College Management Association stated that admissions in conventional courses have been declining steadily. Three years ago, around four lakh students enrolled, while last year the number dropped to two lakh. This year, only 1,96,451 admissions have taken place, leaving nearly half the seats unfilled. Courses like BA (English), BCom and BSc (Computers) are among those affected.
Spot admissions to assist students who were left out: TGCHE
The data from the Ministry of Education showed that in 2023-24, the state recorded a dropout rate of 8% from Classes 9 to 12, with boys (9.6%) dropping out at a higher rate compared to girls (6.3%). Officials also note that limited job opportunities in conventional streams and a lack of awareness about the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST), introduced three years ago, are major concerns, particularly in rural areas.
“The spot admission drive is a one-time special measure for 2025-26. The state government should also increase publicity about DOST in rural areas to ensure better awareness,” said B Suryanarayana, president of TPDPMA.
According to TGCHE officials, out of 4,38,387 total seats, only 1,96,451 have been filled (97,590 boys and 98,861 girls), leaving 2,41,936 vacant. The facility will be extended to government, private, and university colleges. However, scholarships will not be applicable for spot admissions. Local candidates will be given preference, and non-local students will be considered only if vacancies remain.
Students can contact the DOST Helpdesk at 040-23120416 or visit the nearest Help Line Centre. Details of vacancies will be displayed on college notice boards and on the official website on September 12.
Spot admissions in government degree colleges and private aided colleges (regular classes) will be held on September 15 – 16. Data of admitted students must be uploaded on the DOST online portal by September 17.
A second and final special spot admission round for all categories of institutions will be held on September 18–19, with results uploaded on September 20.
Explaining the rationale, TGCHE chairman and DOST convenor V Balakista Reddy said: “Spot admissions are being conducted to assist students who were left out for various reasons but still wish to pursue a degree. The government wants to support deserving students to fill the vacant seats.”
On the concern of syllabus delays, he added, “Our education system is student-centric. Teachers will conduct special classes, and colleges will be instructed to arrange online classes, group work to help students.”