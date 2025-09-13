BJP to support cable operators strike in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Stating that cable operators have been facing problems due to “harsh actions” of the government, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Friday suggested that alternative services like optical fibre facilities be provided to them.

He said that Telangana too should follow the practice adopted by the Karnataka government in providing optical fibre connections to cable operators and collect rent from them.

The BJP leader made these remarks when the representatives of the Telangana Internet Service Providers Association and small-scale cable operators met him at his residence in Tarnaka and explained the challenges they have been facing in the past few days.

“After an unfortunate incident on Sri Krishna Janmashtami in Ramanthapur, the state government has taken an ill-advised decision to cut cable wires in various areas in the city, leading to several people losing their livelihood,” he said.

He assured the Internet Service Providers Association and small-scale cable operators that his party will support them in the protest they proposed to stage at Indira Park in Hyderabad on Saturday.