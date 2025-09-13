Telangana senior citizen duped of Rs 21 lakh in digital arrest

HYDERABAD: Fraudsters trapped a 75-year-old retired government employee in a “digital arrest” for over 15 days and cheated him of Rs 21.01 lakh.

According to his complaint, the victim received a call on August 14 from an unknown number. The caller alleged that his Aadhaar card had been used to open a bank account in Mumbai, where Rs 3 crore had been deposited and Rs 30 lakh withdrawn.

Identifying himself as Siva Prasad, a sub-inspector from Bengaluru, the caller claimed that an FIR had been registered against the victim for misusing his mobile number to send abusive messages and obscene images.

The call was then transferred to another person, Sandeep Kumar, who posed as an Inspector, and later to Daya Nayak, impersonating an IPS officer. Through a WhatsApp video call, the victim saw a man in police uniform inside what appeared to be a police station, who told him he was involved in a money-laundering case.

The fraudsters warned that the matter was a “national secret” and must not be disclosed. They displayed forged Aadhaar, ATM, and bank details to convince him. Claiming he was required for questioning in Bengaluru, they pressured him to transfer money when he pleaded inability to travel.

Between August 19 and September 2, the victim transferred Rs 21.01 lakh out of fear.