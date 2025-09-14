Orange alert for six districts on Sunday, rains to persist in Hyderabad

Telangana

In Hyderabad, moderate to heavy rain is forecast for 48 hours, with misty, cool mornings and nights. Hyderabad recorded steady showers on Saturday, with Quthbullapur receiving 46.3 mm.
The IMD issued an orange alert for Adilabad, Nirmal, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mulugu, Sangareddy, and Siddipet districts for Sunday.
HYDERABAD: Telangana witnessed widespread heavy rain on Saturday due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. Venkatapuram in Mulugu district received the highest rainfall at 106.5 mm, while Anna pureddypally in Bhadradri Kothagudem saw 81.3 mm.

Hyderabad recorded steady showers, with Quthbullapur receiving 46.3 mm.

In Hyderabad, moderate to heavy rain is forecast for 48 hours, with misty, cool mornings and nights.

