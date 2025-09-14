Senior Maoist leader Padmavathi surrenders in Telangana after 43 years underground

HYDERABAD: Senior Maoist leader Pothula Padmavathi, who remained underground for 43 years, surrendered before Director General of Police Dr Jitender on Saturday. The 62-year-old, also known by aliases Kalpana, Mynakka and Sujatha, hails from Jogulamba Gadwal district and was a Central Committee Member of the CPI (Maoist).

Married to senior Maoist leader Mallojula Koteshwar Rao alias Kishenji, who was killed in West Bengal in 2011, Padmavathi carried a cash reward of `25 lakh. The amount was handed over to her.

Padmavathi joined the People’s War Group in 1982 after being influenced by relatives already in the movement. She worked in cultural and student wings and was associated with Jana Natya Mandali for a time. Over the decades, she held various responsibilities within the party, including as secretary of the South Sub-Zonal Bureau.

Dr Jitender said Padmavathi’s surrender comes in the backdrop of 404 underground cadres, including senior leaders, giving up arms in Telangana in 2025. A total of 32 Maoists have been killed in exchanges of fire in the state in the past two years.