Growing burden of engineering education in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Tuition fees for engineering courses, especially in computer science, have become a growing burden on parents in Telangana. Private professional colleges have been increasing fees by 20–30 per cent each year, and 2025 is no exception.

This trend has heightened concerns about the commercialisation of education. Parents said even lesser-known colleges have hiked fees, particularly for computer science and allied streams such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, semiconductor design and robotics.

Leading private institutions, including CBIT, VNR Vignana Jyothi, Vasavi, MGIT and Narayana, are charging between Rs 1.65 lakh and Rs 3 lakh per year for computer science courses, compared to government-funded universities like Osmania and JNTUH, where fees for B.Tech programmes range from Rs 1.5 lakh to about Rs 3 lakh for the entire course.

Despite the lower costs in government institutions, many students still prefer private colleges, citing poor infrastructure and inadequate teaching staff in government institutions.

Parents’ concerns

Parents said the lack of a finalised fee structure has added to the confusion this year. “My daughter secured a seat in a reputed private college through TGEAPCET, but apart from the official tuition fee of Rs 1.5 lakh annually, we had to pay miscellaneous charges. In total, it came to around Rs 15 lakh in the first year,” said a parent.

Another parent, Sai Raj, said he was asked to pay a donation under management quota in addition to tuition fees last year. “Colleges are adding courses like AI, ML and cyber security and using them to justify higher charges,” he said.