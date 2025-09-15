Telangana leads in management of industrial wastewater

HYDERABAD: Telangana has emerged as one of the best-performing states in industrial wastewater management, with nearly all of its industries requiring Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) now operating with functional units.

Out of 2,180 identified industries, 2,179 have installed ETPs, leaving just one without a treatment facility. This amounts to over 98% of its industries complying with effluent treatment norms, according to official data from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Of these, 2,142 industries are fully compliant with prescribed effluent discharge norms, while 37 have faced scrutiny for lapses.

In comparison, states such as Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala have achieved close to 100% compliance, positioning them slightly ahead of Telangana. Maharashtra (98.1%) and Karnataka (94.2%) also show strong performance but fall a few points behind.

On the other hand, states like Punjab (89.5%) and Odisha (90.2%) reveal gaps in enforcement, while Assam (58.3%) and West Bengal (54.5%) are at the bottom, with nearly half of their identified industries failing to comply with treatment norms.

This comparison highlights Telangana’s place in the top tier of performers nationwide, though the few remaining non-compliant units still demand close monitoring.

Additionally, the state’s achievement stands out when compared with other industrial states. Maharashtra, with 9,925 industries requiring ETPs, reported 190 non-compliant units, while Gujarat has 143 such cases. Tamil Nadu, which has the highest number of industries (13,199), recorded 48 violators despite full ETP coverage.