NTR scion Suhasini eyes BJP ticket to contest Jubilee Hills byelection

HYDERABAD: A new name has entered the race for the BJP ticket for the Jubilee Hills byelection. Nandamuri Suhasini, who contested unsuccessfully from Kukatpally in the 2018 Assembly polls on TDP ticket, is understood to have expressed interest in contesting from Jubilee Hills as BJP nominee this time.

Party sources said Suhasini is seeking the ticket, though it is unclear if her proposal has reached the BJP leadership in Delhi.

A senior BJP leader told TNIE that the state unit is not keen on her candidature, arguing that it would be foolhardy to field someone with a TDP background at a time when the BJP is positioning itself as the alternative to the Congress.

Suhasini is the granddaughter of legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao and daughter of Nandamuri Harikrishna. She is also the sister of actors Kalyan Ram and Jr NTR.

Leaders fear that her candidature could give the opportunity to the BRS and Congress to stoke anti-Andhra sentiment, reviving allegations that the TDP and Naidu have been “anti-Telangana.”