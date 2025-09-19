Four with links to Cambodia arrested for Rs 4.87 crore investment fraud

HYDERABAD: Four individuals were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in an investment fraud of Rs 4.87 crore.

Police said the accused opened over 20 current bank accounts, handed their credentials to cyber fraudsters in Indore, and shared the details with an associate who later passed them on to fraudsters suspected to be Chinese nationals operating from Cambodia.

Probes revealed that transactions were usually completed within 48 hours, after which SIM cards and phones were returned to the account holders.

The accused, Mohinuddin allegedly received a commission of Rs 1 lakh for each current account from the fraudsters.