MLA chori a bigger crime than vote chori: BRS chief KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday tried to remind Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been alleging “vote chori” by the BJP, of the brazen “MLA chori” carried out by his own party in Telangana.

In a press statement issued here, Rama Rao said: “If stealing votes is a crime, then stealing the elected people’s representatives is a far bigger crime. It amounts to daylight murder of democracy.”

“If he (Rahul Gandhi) has any shame, he must ensure that the MLAs who were elected on the BRS symbol and later defected to Congress immediately resign and face the people’s mandate. Only then, he will have the moral right to lecture about vote chori,” he added.

Rama Rao warned that the people of Telangana despise the Congress’ politics of defections.