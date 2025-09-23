Chhattisgarh to grant NOC for Telangana Sammakkasagar project

HYDERABAD: In a significant breakthrough, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has given in-principle approval to grant a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Telangana for construction of the Sammakkasagar project on the Godavari river.

The decision came after Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, accompanied by senior officials, met the Chhattisgarh chief minister in Raipur on Monday. Uttam thanked Vishnu Deo Sai for his positive response and described the decision as a long-awaited step towards realising the project.

Speaking to reporters later, Uttam said that he submitted a memorandum outlining Telangana’s commitment to take full responsibility for land acquisition, compensation and rehabilitation in Chhattisgarh. He also emphasised that the NOC was the final interstate requirement before the Central Water Commission could give its approval, without which the project cannot move forward.

In his PowerPoint presentation to the Chhattisgarh CM, Uttam said that the Sammakkasagar barrage was being constructed at Tupakulagudem in Mulugu district.

“Designed with a storage capacity of 6.7 tmcft at full reservoir level of +83 metres, it is located on the Godavari downstream of its confluence with the Indravathi. The project was conceived to address the acute water needs of Telangana, especially in the drought-prone and fluoride-affected districts of Nalgonda and Warangal,” he said and added that the project will not only help tackle drinking water scarcity in these areas but also provide irrigation benefits on a large scale.