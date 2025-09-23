Telangana minister Sridhar to Italian firms: Our defence, aerospace ecosystem is best

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday invited Italian companies to explore investment opportunities in the state’s expanding aerospace and defence ecosystem, describing Telangana as one of India’s fastest-growing hubs in the sector.

Addressing representatives of leading Italian aerospace and defence firms at a meeting held at the Secretariat, the minister said Telangana had developed a robust ecosystem for investments covering component manufacturing, supply chain, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), avionics, radar and sensor systems, new-space technologies, small satellites, advanced materials and composites.

“Telangana offers a strong industrial base with dedicated aerospace parks, SEZs, a wide MSME network, advanced R&D facilities, world-class infrastructure, connectivity, skilled human resources, and industry-friendly policies. Through TS-iPASS, we ensure approvals within 15 days, a system unmatched elsewhere in the country,” Sridhar Babu said.

He pointed out that Hyderabad hosts major national and international players such as HAL, DRDO, Tata Advanced Systems, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, GE Aviation, and Pratt & Whitney.

Several local startups including Dhruva Space, Ananth Technologies, and Skyroot Aerospace are also gaining global recognition, he added.

Highlighting areas of synergy, the IT minister said that Italy’s expertise in engine maintenance, avionics, radar and sensor systems could complement Telangana’s manufacturing and innovation base. Collaboration in these areas, he said, would not only help meet India’s defence requirements but also increase exports.