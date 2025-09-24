1,500 acres in Devarayamjal belong to temple: Telangana to HC

HYDERABAD: The state government has told the Telangana High Court that 1,521.13 acres of land in Devarayamjal village, Shamirpet mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, belongs to Sri Seetharama Swamy Temple.

The government on Tuesday said the land had been illegally encroached upon by private individuals in collusion with revenue officials, who managed to get their names entered in revenue records. It argued that the inclusion of the lands in the prohibited property list was justified.

The disputed land falls under Survey Nos. 688 to 712 and 716. Nearly 300 petitions were filed challenging the CCLA’s 2014 proceedings that placed the lands on the prohibited list. A batch of these petitions came up for hearing before Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar on Tuesday.

Arguing for the government, counsel Katram Muralidhar Reddy submitted that records from the 1925–26 pahani showed the land in the name of Sri Seetharama Swamy Temple, with Ramudi Pullayya as trustee. Over time, the management changed hands. In the 1354 Fasli (1944) Sethwar, the land was recorded as government property, but by 1954-55 it was wrongly shown as patta land.