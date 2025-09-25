Hyderabad emerges as global healthcare hub with HCA Healthcare’s first GCC outside US

HYDERABAD: Asserting that Hyderabad was uniquely positioned to deliver affordable healthcare of international standards, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday said that the aim of the state government was to make the city the global healthcare hub.

He was speaking after inaugurating HCA Healthcare’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) at Raidurg. This is the first GCC of the healthcare major outside the United States.

The Hyderabad facility, spread over four lakh sq ft, involves an investment of $75 million (Rs 620 crore). It is expected to generate 3,000 jobs by 2026, with 1,200 positions already created in IT, supply chain, procurement, human resources, finance and accounting.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sridhar Babu said that the investment was a testament to Hyderabad’s world-class infrastructure and highly skilled talent pool. “Hyderabad is rapidly emerging as a global hub for healthcare, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, with world-class hospitals, over 800 pharma companies, leading life sciences GCCs and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The city is uniquely positioned to deliver affordable healthcare at international standards,” he said.

HCA Healthcare, a Fortune 100 company with operations across the US and the UK, runs 190 hospitals, 2,400 care sites and employs more than 3.16 lakh people worldwide. The annual revenue of the company is around $70 billion.

Senior officials including Special Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Telangana Life Sciences director Shakthi Nagappan, IT adviser Sai Krishna, HCA Healthcare executive vice president and CFO Mike Marks, GCC senior vice president Emily Duncan and Hyderabad Centre head and vice president Atul Kapoor were present on the occasion.