Depression triggers heavy rainfall in Telangana; CM Revanth alerts government officials

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains lashed parts of Telangana on Thursday following the formation of a depression over the Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather system is expected to intensify further and bring widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across the state over the next three days.

Moderate rains have been lashing Nizamabad district since Thursday morning, significantly impacting daily life. The showers in the district dampened Dasara shopping and Bathuakamma festivities, as many people stayed indoors.

Eturunagaram in Mulugu district recorded the highest rainfall at 74.5 mm, while the state’s daily average stood at 7.5 mm, well above the normal of 4.5 mm. In contrast, Hyderabad saw only scattered drizzles.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rains at many places across all districts of the state over the next three days. On September 25 and 26, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph. On September 27, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and winds of 30-40 kmph is expected at several locations.