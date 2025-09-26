Telangana makes its presence felt at New York climate meet

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s presence was strongly felt on the opening day of the Climate and Sustainability Workshop held in New York as part of the prestigious Climate Week NYC, hosted under the aegis of the United Nations.

Parliamentarians from India, including Anurag Thakur, Hibi Eden, and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy joined leaders from across the globe to discuss urgent climate challenges, with a special focus on energy transition, industrial decarbonisation, and sustainability.

The session began with a welcome address by Rwitwika Bhattacharya, CEO of Swaniti Initiative, setting the tone for a day dedicated to collaboration on climate imperatives. Key introductions followed, bringing together senior policymakers such as Bria Scuddler, deputy governor of Illinois (USA), Dr Ir Mohammed Salahuddin and Muhammad Rachmat Kaimuddin, ministers from Indonesia, and Il Pyo Hong, Ambassador of South Korea.

Anurag Thakur, Hibi Eden and Chamal Kiran Kumar Reddy highlighted the South Asian perspective on the climate crisis, particularly with Telangana’s emphasis on sustainable development models. For Telangana and India, the workshop provided a platform to emphasise local innovations, state-level climate action, and the need for global financial and technological support to accelerate sustainable initiatives.