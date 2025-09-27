Kavvampalli meets Sircilla Collector to ease tensions with MLA Aadi Srinivas

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Amidst heightened tension between Sircilla Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha and government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas, Manakondur legislator Kavvampalli Satyanarayana on Friday visited the Sircilla Collectorate and played table tennis with the Collector.

This sudden development has assumed political significance. Rumours are rife that Kavvampalli came as the Chief Minister’s emissary to hold talks aimed at de-escalating the dispute between the Collector and the Whip.

However, the official version is that the MLA visited the Collectorate to inspect the gym. During the visit, he played table tennis with the Collector.

During Prajapalana on September 17, a protocol issue triggered differences between Collector Jha and Aadi Srinivas. The issue festered and even went to the notice of the chief minister.

The Government Whip lodged a complaint with the Chief Secretary against the Collector and openly alleged that the Collector had insulted him because he belongs to a BC community.

It is learnt that the chief minister, in a bid to reduce tensions, strategically sent Manakondur MLA Kavvampalli Satyanarayana to Sircilla.

When contacted over this development, Kavvampalli clarified that his visit to the Collectorate was to discuss his constituency development issues, as part of his constituency falls under Rajanna-Sircilla district.