Telangana HC extends interim order on OG ticket prices

HYDERABAD: Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Friday extended the interim suspension of the state government’s memo dated September 19, 2025, permitting enhanced ticket prices for the film Ojas Gambheera (‘OG’) and allowing a special 9 pm show on September 24 with tickets priced at Rs 800 and other increased rates till October 4.

The court directed the state government to file a detailed counter, observing that in similar cases concerning movies like Pushpa-2 and Gamechanger, no counter affidavits were filed.The matter has been posted for October 9.

The writ petition was filed by advocate Barla Mallesh Yadav, who contended that the executive order lacked legal competence and violated Articles 14 and 246 of the Constitution. He argued that the government relied on GO Ms No. 120 (Home department, December 21, 2021) despite earlier court rulings restricting arbitrary hikes in cinema admission rates.

Meanwhile, OG producers DVV Entertainments and exhibitors including Sudarshan 35 mm challenged the single judge’s order before a division bench.

On Thursday, the bench, after hearing senior counsels Avinash Desai and S. Niranjan Reddy, declined to interfere with the suspension order but granted a day’s abeyance before remanding the matter back to the single judge.