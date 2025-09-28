Justice league: Telangana HC refuses to quash forgery case against KIMS chairman

HC asks state to reconsider STP site at Gandhamguda
Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has directed the state government to consider shifting the proposed Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Gandhamguda village, Gandipet mandal, Rangareddy district, following objections raised by residents.
The court issued interim directions to the Principal Secretary (MAUD), HMWSSB, and the Rangareddy collector to examine the representation submitted by KK Nagar Phase-II Residents Welfare Association and other colony associations on July 16.
The petitioners opposed the establishment of a 36.50 MLD capacity STP arguing that it was being set up amid residential colonies, affecting nearly 30,000 families, schools, and women’s hostels.
However, HMWSSB’s standing counsel defended the project, stating that modern STPs with odour control systems already exist in Khajaguda, Miyapur and Safilguda, and there is no risk of pollution. The matter has been posted to November 12.
Quash petition by KIMS chairman rejected
Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has refused to quash the writ petition filed by KIMS chairman and former MLA Bollineni Krishnaiah who had challenged the police decision to add Sections 467, 468 and 471 IPC (forgery and use of forged documents) to a cheating case.
The court noted that prima facie there were serious allegations of forgery involving birth certificates, school bona fide certificates and passports of the children, in which the names of parents were allegedly altered. Whether these acts amount to cheating is a matter for trial, the judge said, adding that such issues cannot be adjudicated in a writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution.
At the same time, Justice Lakshman considered the delay in the complaint, Krishnaiah’s age (80 years), and the fact that the co-petitioners are doctors, and directed that there was no need for arrest. The investigating officer was instead instructed to file the charge sheet without detaining the petitioners.
By TG Naidu