Justice league: Telangana HC refuses to quash forgery case against KIMS chairman

HC asks state to reconsider STP site at Gandhamguda

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has directed the state government to consider shifting the proposed Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Gandhamguda village, Gandipet mandal, Rangareddy district, following objections raised by residents.

The court issued interim directions to the Principal Secretary (MAUD), HMWSSB, and the Rangareddy collector to examine the representation submitted by KK Nagar Phase-II Residents Welfare Association and other colony associations on July 16.

The petitioners opposed the establishment of a 36.50 MLD capacity STP arguing that it was being set up amid residential colonies, affecting nearly 30,000 families, schools, and women’s hostels.

However, HMWSSB’s standing counsel defended the project, stating that modern STPs with odour control systems already exist in Khajaguda, Miyapur and Safilguda, and there is no risk of pollution. The matter has been posted to November 12.