Hyderabad cybercrime cops bust India’s biggest film piracy racket

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime police have dismantled what they describe as the largest movie piracy network in India, arresting five key members across multiple states.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said the racket was responsible for leaking hundreds of films online. Anand stated that the Telugu film industry alone lost about Rs 3,700 crore to piracy in 2024, while the wider Indian film industry recorded losses of nearly Rs 22,400 crore in 2023 from pirated content across theatres and OTT platforms.

The syndicate operated through hacked servers, hidden cameras in theatres, Telegram channels and cryptocurrency payments, fuelling what the city police chief called India’s “multi-billion-rupee piracy economy.”

Investigators traced the network over two months, following a complaint from the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce’s anti-video piracy cell in June.

Films such as #Single and HIT: The Third Case were found on piracy websites like 1TamilBlasters, 5MoviezRulz and 1TamilMV within hours of release. Later, Kubera was uploaded online on the same day it premiered.