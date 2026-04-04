ACB uncovers Rs 42 lakh PhonePe trail, raids homes of sub-registrars in Warangal

HANAMKONDA: In surprise checks at sub-registrar offices in Warangal and Hanamkonda districts on Friday, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials uncovered massive PhonePe transactions amounting to Rs 42,03,124 made by document writers to Sub-Registrar Officer-I Jamalapuram Ramanarasimha Rao and Sub-Registrar Officer-II Davuluri Anand over a period of one year.

In simultaneous raids at the residences of the two SROs, ACB officials recovered Rs 24,61,540 in cash, 819.5 grams of gold ornaments, 2.6 kilograms of silver ornaments, and fixed deposits worth Rs 30,10,000 at Kapil Chits from the house of Davuluri Anand.

Earlier, ACB officials found 20 unauthorised agents and document writers inside the offices. They also seized unaccounted cash of `47,450 along with 70 unregistered documents, according to Warangal Range ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police P Sambaiah.

Officials also found 204 undelivered registered documents in the possession of the sub-registrar officers.

The ACB said several other irregularities were noticed during the surprise checks and added that a detailed report would be submitted to the government for further action.