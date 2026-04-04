CM Revanth Reddy aims to transform Telangana into textile capital of South Asia

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that his government’s vision is to transform Telangana into the textile capital of South Asia by 2047.
Addressing the inaugural session of the 13th Asian Textile Conference (ATEXCON 2026), a premier global summit for the textile and apparel industry jointly organised by the Telangana government and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), Revanth Reddy said that the state government can offer industrialists and investors the best of infrastructure, land, power, water, incentives and quick execution.
“We have policies that can match the best globally and most importantly, we have the best human resources,” he said.
Urging around 1,200 delegates from textile hubs across the globe to invest in Telangana, he said: “If you have a vision, we are your perfect partners for global success. Together, we can create an end-to-end textile ecosystem that can be a game-changer for the world.”
The chief minister further said: “Telangana can be a major partner across the global value chain. From the cotton fields of Telangana to fashion shows in London, New York, Paris, Milan, Tokyo or Dubai, we will be your partners across the value chain.”
He expressed his government’s desire to create green textile hubs, giving priority to environmental sustainability. “We will be skilling our youth, especially women workforce, so they can combine traditional knowledge with the latest tools in designing, cutting and stitching,” he explained.
Lifeline for weavers
Referring to Telangana’s famous Pochampally ikats, Gadwal sarees, Warangal durries and the weaves of Narayanpet, the chief minister stated that “textile was not just an industry but a lifeline for the state’s weaving communities”.
“There are historic reasons why Telangana is a leader in textiles. We are one of the largest producers of cotton in India. Our cotton is known globally for quality and richness,” he said.
Revanth also said that the country has a rich history and tradition of creating the best cloth. For centuries, art and culture helped India perfect its traditional textiles, he explained. “As per our tradition and as chief minister of Telangana, I carry and present ‘divine dress’ to Lord Sri Rama at Bhadrachalam temple on Sri Rama Navami,” he said.
He also touched upon the rich history of trade during the rule of Nizams, stating that traders from all over the world used to come here to buy clothes and pearls in Hyderabad.
He also said that Telangana has both ‘skill and will’ to become a top destination for textiles. “We have established Kakatiya Mega Textile Park at Warangal with many apparel parks. We are leaders in many verticals, from deep-tech to pharma and life sciences, from aerospace to defence, from manufacturing to energy,” he said.
“Hyderabad is a film production destination for not only India but the world. Recently, Netflix opened Eyeline studios here. We have Tollywood and Bollywood using Hyderabad as a base and now, Hollywood has made its debut. We will encourage film industry to source their fashion also from us,” he said.
The ATEXCON conference, structured around the theme “Reimagining the Future of Global Textiles”, includes thematic panel discussions.
The sessions will focus on three areas — Fibres & Fabrics, Manufacturing and Supply Chains (AI/Automation), and Markets and Trade.
Prominent business leaders who attended the ATEXCON 2026 were YoungOne Corporation chairman Kihak Sung, CITI chairman Ashwin Chandran, CITI deputy chairman Dinesh Nolkha, Sangam India vice-chairman and Rajasthan Textile Mills Association chairman Dr SN Modani and School Net India CEO and MD RCM Reddy.