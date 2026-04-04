CM Revanth Reddy aims to transform Telangana into textile capital of South Asia

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that his government’s vision is to transform Telangana into the textile capital of South Asia by 2047.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 13th Asian Textile Conference (ATEXCON 2026), a premier global summit for the textile and apparel industry jointly organised by the Telangana government and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), Revanth Reddy said that the state government can offer industrialists and investors the best of infrastructure, land, power, water, incentives and quick execution.

“We have policies that can match the best globally and most importantly, we have the best human resources,” he said.

Urging around 1,200 delegates from textile hubs across the globe to invest in Telangana, he said: “If you have a vision, we are your perfect partners for global success. Together, we can create an end-to-end textile ecosystem that can be a game-changer for the world.”

The chief minister further said: “Telangana can be a major partner across the global value chain. From the cotton fields of Telangana to fashion shows in London, New York, Paris, Milan, Tokyo or Dubai, we will be your partners across the value chain.”

He expressed his government’s desire to create green textile hubs, giving priority to environmental sustainability. “We will be skilling our youth, especially women workforce, so they can combine traditional knowledge with the latest tools in designing, cutting and stitching,” he explained.

Lifeline for weavers

Referring to Telangana’s famous Pochampally ikats, Gadwal sarees, Warangal durries and the weaves of Narayanpet, the chief minister stated that “textile was not just an industry but a lifeline for the state’s weaving communities”.