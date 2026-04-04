CM Revanth Reddy made false claims in Kerala: BRS leader Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Friday questioned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over the claims the latter made during election campaigning in Kerala on implementation of welfare schemes in Telangana.

Speaking to reporters in Kodangal, the BRS leader said that people of other states, including Kerala, are aware of Revanth’s “exaggerated” claims and the ground realities in Telangana.

Alleging that Revanth betrayed tribal communities, misled people on job creation and neglected the welfare of SCs and STs, Harish Rao said: “It’s deeply ironic that Revanth Reddy is travelling to other states and speaking about governance and welfare, while in his own constituency of Kodangal, ST communities continue to face injustice, land-related harassment and official neglect.”

He alleged that the Revanth government has not rendered justice to STs as not a single Lambada leader was inducted into the Cabinet. Accusing the Congress government of completely failing to implement the assurances given to SCs and STs, he said: “While presenting the Budget, this government said it had allocated Rs 2,730 crore for the ST Corporation, but it has spent only Rs 52 crore.”