CM Revanth’s visit to Kerala linked to political funding, alleges Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of “misleading the public in Keralam” by claiming that the Congress government had successfully implemented its six electoral guarantees in Telangana.

Addressing the media at the state BJP office here, Kishan described the chief minister’s remarks made during an election campaign in Kerala as a “complete false propaganda.”

“The Congress government had failed to effectively implement even a single guarantee promised to the people of Telangana,” he said.

The Union minister sought to know the status of several major promises made by the Congress government like provision of Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women, enhancement of pensions from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 and for persons with disabilities from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000, financial aid of Rs 12 lakh to Dalit families and allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore for BC welfare. He also accused the Revanth Reddy dispensation of failing to even allocate Rs 20,000 crore annually for BCs over the past two years, asking whether “such realities could be presented honestly to the people of Kerala”.