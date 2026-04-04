CM Revanth’s visit to Kerala linked to political funding, alleges Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of “misleading the public in Keralam” by claiming that the Congress government had successfully implemented its six electoral guarantees in Telangana.
Addressing the media at the state BJP office here, Kishan described the chief minister’s remarks made during an election campaign in Kerala as a “complete false propaganda.”
“The Congress government had failed to effectively implement even a single guarantee promised to the people of Telangana,” he said.
The Union minister sought to know the status of several major promises made by the Congress government like provision of Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women, enhancement of pensions from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 and for persons with disabilities from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000, financial aid of Rs 12 lakh to Dalit families and allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore for BC welfare. He also accused the Revanth Reddy dispensation of failing to even allocate Rs 20,000 crore annually for BCs over the past two years, asking whether “such realities could be presented honestly to the people of Kerala”.
Kishan urged Kerala voters not to trust Congress, alleging that Left parties had already “misled” the state and hindered development over the past decade. He warned that “corruption would increase if Congress comes to power”.
The Union minister also suggested that Revanth Reddy’s presence in Kerala was linked to political funding, claiming “there are public suspicions about money being sent from Telangana”.
Kishan, meanwhile, slammed BRS leader T Harish Rao, stating that issues related to Bhadrachalam submergence areas were a result of decisions taken during the Congress-led UPA government and not linked to the BJP or the Centre.
On the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, the Union minister demanded a comprehensive probe, insisting that the entire project should be handed over to the CBI for investigation rather than focusing on isolated structural issues. He noted that the matter is currently under consideration in the high court and said the “full truth must come out”.