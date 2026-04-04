Conflict fallout leaves Telangana's Sircilla weavers reeling

RAJANNA/SIRCILLA: The Sircilla textile industry, already struggling due to lack of orders and weak market demand, is now facing fresh pressure because of the impact of the West Asia conflict. The rise in crude oil prices triggered by the war has sharply increased the cost of yarn and chemicals used in textile production, pushing both polyester and cotton-based units in Sircilla into uncertainty.

Although production costs have gone up, the market is not offering remunerative prices for finished products, resulting in mounting losses. The industry was already burdened by declining orders and the accumulation of unsold stock, and the latest developments have worsened the crisis.

Industry stakeholders fear that many units may be forced to shut down if immediate support is not provided. They are urging the government to control raw material prices, provide subsidies and offer concessions on electricity charges to protect the livelihoods of thousands of workers.

According to cloth producers, nearly four crore metres of cloth produced in Sircilla remain unsold due to a lack of orders. Every day, around 18 lakh metres of polyester cloth and three lakh metres of cotton cloth are produced in the town.

A skilled handloom weaver, Nalla Vijay, said, “Silk yarn prices have increased by Rs 2,000, creating hesitation in saree and cloth weaving due to rising production costs.”

B Brahmanandam of Om Sai Handlooms said the sudden rise in chemical and colour charges has affected both production and sales. “The war has impacted transportation, which in turn has affected yarn prices and other raw materials required for cloth production,” he said.